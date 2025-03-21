YouTube Video Not Viral? 8 Vastu Tips for Content Creators

Astrology
For YouTubers and content creators, shooting and editing in the right direction is not only technical but also important according to Vastu Shastra.
Working in the right direction according to Vastu increases positive energy and improves video reach and success.
If your YouTube video is not going viral, then know which Vastu measures can make your content viral.
YouTubers and content creators should shoot in the north or east direction. North is considered the direction of career growth. Positivity is received from the east.
The camera should be facing north or east so that the creator's energy remains balanced. Keeping the camera in the south direction can bring negative vibes.
Keeping the editing desk in the north-east (Ishaan corner) is considered auspicious. This maintains concentration and increases creativity.
Natural light (sunlight) coming from the north or east is best. Put light colors and positive pictures in the background, which keeps the energy positive.
There should not be too much darkness and dirt where the shooting is taking place, this increases negative energy. Keep heavy items in the west or south-west corner.
Sitting in the north-east direction and planning leads to quick success. Think of content ideas in this direction to get more reach on Instagram, YouTube.
Burn camphor at the place before shooting, this eliminates negativity. Keep a basil plant near you while editing the video, this increases focus.
Keep the camera, laptop, ring light and other electronic equipment in the south-east direction (Agni corner). This will improve technology-related tasks.
If YouTubers follow these Vastu rules, then the paths to their success can open up. These tips are based on Vastu beliefs. Asianetnews.com does not claim its truth.
