(PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri oozes glam in sheer black gown; Check out latest pictures

Triptii Dimri continues to impress with her impeccable style, and her latest appearance at the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025 was no different. Dressed in a bold black sheer ensemble, she exuded elegance with an edgy twist. Keeping accessories minimal, she let her stunning outfit and flawless glam take center stage

The actress showcased a bold and sophisticated black ensemble that redefined elegance with an edgy twist.

She opted for a stunning black sheer outfit that made a striking statement on the red carpet. The outfit featured delicate sheer details, adding a daring element to the overall look.

A plunging neckline seamlessly blended with a belted waist, enhancing the structured yet flowy silhouette of the dress.

The flared design further elevated the outfit, giving it a dramatic yet refined touch. Triptii chose to forgo accessories, allowing her outfit to remain the focal point of her look.

Her makeup exuded a radiant matte glow, keeping things minimal yet flawless. She embraced soft pink matte lips, a subtle base, and naturally flushed cheeks for a fresh and elegant appearance.

Her hair was styled in a messy ponytail, adding a hint of effortless charm to her ensemble. The overall styling struck the perfect balance between sophistication and bold fashion choices.

With this striking look, Triptii once again proved her ability to make a statement with minimal yet impactful fashion. ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

