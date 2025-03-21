user
user

(PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri oozes glam in sheer black gown; Check out latest pictures

Triptii Dimri continues to impress with her impeccable style, and her latest appearance at the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025 was no different. Dressed in a bold black sheer ensemble, she exuded elegance with an edgy twist. Keeping accessories minimal, she let her stunning outfit and flawless glam take center stage

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

Triptii Dimri has been making waves with her chic style, and her latest appearance at the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025 was no exception.

article_image2

The actress showcased a bold and sophisticated black ensemble that redefined elegance with an edgy twist.


article_image3

She opted for a stunning black sheer outfit that made a striking statement on the red carpet. The outfit featured delicate sheer details, adding a daring element to the overall look.

article_image4

A plunging neckline seamlessly blended with a belted waist, enhancing the structured yet flowy silhouette of the dress.

article_image5

The flared design further elevated the outfit, giving it a dramatic yet refined touch. Triptii chose to forgo accessories, allowing her outfit to remain the focal point of her look.

article_image6

Her makeup exuded a radiant matte glow, keeping things minimal yet flawless. She embraced soft pink matte lips, a subtle base, and naturally flushed cheeks for a fresh and elegant appearance.

article_image7

Her hair was styled in a messy ponytail, adding a hint of effortless charm to her ensemble. The overall styling struck the perfect balance between sophistication and bold fashion choices.

article_image8

With this striking look, Triptii once again proved her ability to make a statement with minimal yet impactful fashion.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them' MEG

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor MEG

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife' MEG

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

Recent Stories

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

Throwback When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened ATG

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened

Creative Kids Crafts Upcycling Pistachio and Walnut Shells SRI

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Overview

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Overview

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Video Icon
Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Video Icon
99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon