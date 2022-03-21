Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

    The US President will speak about the international response to Russia's war on Ukraine's humanitarian and human rights crisis.

    Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:08 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, informed the White House on Sunday. 

    The White House statement read that the President will discuss how the US, alongside their Allies and partners, respond to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created. Also, adding that Biden's travel will follow a visit to Belgium to meet with NATO, G7, and European Union.

    On Wednesday, Biden will leave Washington, and first travel to Brussels and then Poland, where he will meet with other leaders there, the press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

    The neighbour to Ukraine, Poland, has taken in more than 2 million refugees. It has been one of the most vocal in encouraging fellow NATO members to consider increasing their involvement to reduce the bloodshed.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
