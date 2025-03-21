user
IPL throughout the years: Key stats, records and milestones ahead of 2025 season

A statistical breakdown of IPL's top records, including most successful teams, highest run scorers, leading wicket-takers, and biggest wins ahead of the 2025 season.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 18th season, cricket fans are set for another thrilling chapter in the tournament's history. Over the years, IPL has witnessed record-breaking performances, nail-biting finishes, and legendary players etching their names in history. Here’s a look at some of the biggest statistical highlights of the league so far.

article_image2

Image Credit: ANI

Most Successful Teams

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain the most dominant teams in IPL history, both winning five titles each. MI clinched the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, while CSK lifted the cup in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) follow with three titles, having emerged victorious in 2012, 2014, and most recently in 2024.


article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

Leading Run-Scorers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli tops the all-time run charts with a staggering 8004 runs. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6769), Rohit Sharma (6628), David Warner (6565), and Suresh Raina (5528), all of whom have left a significant mark on the league’s history.

Also read: When RCB star Virat Kohli set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images (File)

Highest Individual Scores

Chris Gayle’s record-breaking 175 off 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors remains the highest individual score in IPL history. Other standout innings include Brendon McCullum’s 158* (KKR vs RCB), Quinton de Kock’s 140* (LSG vs KKR), AB de Villiers’ 133* (RCB vs MI), and KL Rahul’s 132* (Kings XI vs RCB).

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images (File)

Leading Wicket-Takers

Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal leads with 205 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla (192), Dwayne Bravo (183), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (181), and Sunil Narine (180). Their contributions with the ball have been instrumental in shaping their respective teams’ fortunes.

article_image6

Image Credit: ANI

Most Matches Played

MS Dhoni, the face of CSK, has played the most IPL matches (264), followed by Dinesh Karthik (257), Rohit Sharma (257), Virat Kohli (252), and Ravindra Jadeja (240). Their longevity in the league speaks volumes about their consistency and impact.

article_image7

Image Credit: RCB/X

Most Catches

In the fielding department, Virat Kohli leads with 114 catches, followed by Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103), Ravindra Jadeja (103), and Rohit Sharma (101).

Also read: IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH)

article_image8

Image Credit: ANI

Biggest Winning Margins

Mumbai Indians hold the record for the largest victory by runs, defeating Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs. RCB follows closely with wins by 144, 140, 138, and 130 runs against various opponents.

article_image9

Image Credit: SRH/X

Highest and Lowest Team Totals

The record for the highest team total belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who posted 287/3 against RCB. Other high-scoring matches include SRH’s 277/3 vs MI and KKR’s 272/7 vs DC. On the other end of the spectrum, RCB holds the unfortunate record for the lowest total, having been bowled out for just 49 against KKR.

As IPL 2025 kicks off on Saturday, fans can expect more records to tumble and new milestones to be achieved. With the world’s best cricketers taking center stage, the upcoming season promises to be another action-packed spectacle.

