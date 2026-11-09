US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Paris for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, emphasizing the need for UN accountability and an innovation-focused approach to securing the future of artificial intelligence amidst global instability.

US Secretary of State Arrives for G7 Meeting in Paris

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday arrived in France ahead of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, calling for greater accountability at the United Nations and an innovation-first approach to secure the future of artificial intelligence. In a post on X after landing in France, Rubio said, “I just landed in France for the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation-first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence.”

The two-day meeting, scheduled for November 9 and 10 in Paris under the French G7 Presidency, is expected to address major international security challenges, geopolitical tensions and efforts to resolve ongoing global crises.

Global Security and Collaborative Priorities

Earlier, while departing for France, Rubio emphasised the need for stronger cooperation and greater burden sharing among international partners to address global instability. "Departing for France to attend the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Global security demands decisive action, and the United States will press for greater burden sharing from our partners to address global crises and counter instability worldwide," he said in an earlier post on X.

Agenda Focus Areas

According to the French G7 Presidency, foreign ministers will review progress on initiatives launched during their first formal meeting at Vaux-de-Cernay in March. The agenda includes continued support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of military capabilities, financial assistance and energy security, alongside efforts to stabilise the Middle East and diversify and secure energy supplies.

Ministers are also expected to discuss developments in Sudan, the Horn of Africa, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti, as well as maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law. Maritime and port security will be another key focus, with the G7+ Ports Network convening for the first time to strengthen cooperation and exchange best practices to combat threats, including drug trafficking.

The meeting will also address humanitarian supply chains, food security and nutrition, with World Food Programme Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg participating in the discussions. Artificial intelligence security is expected to feature prominently, as G7 members explore coordinated approaches to emerging risks associated with rapidly advancing technologies while promoting innovation and ensuring their safe development and deployment.

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