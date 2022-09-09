The Queen passes away: European football fraternity pays tribute

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II saddens entire Great Britain and the United Kingdom. She breathed her last on Thursday when she was 96. Consequently, the European football fraternity paid its tribute to Her Majesty.

It is a day of sorrow and mourning in Great Britain and the United Kingdom (UK) as Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She was 96 and breathed her last on Thursday evening. Consequently, tributes and wishes poured in from across the UK, while Europe and the entire globe were taken aback by the sorrowful news. From a sporting perspective, the whole European sporting fraternity was saddened by it. As for football, the UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) games went ahead, but the entire European football community paid tribute to Her Majesty.

David Beckham: "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace. This year, she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family."

Gianni Infantino (FIFA President): "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing is a huge loss to football, to our society, and to the world. To our sport, the Queen was present in England’s proudest footballing moment, when she presented the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore after winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup on home soil, and her support for football spans a lifetime."

Aleksander Ceferin (UEFA Preisdent): "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures. Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms."

Football Association (FA): "We have sent our deepest condolences to our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the whole of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We join our nation in mourning her loss."

