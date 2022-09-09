Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Queen passes away: European football fraternity pays tribute

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    The demise of Queen Elizabeth II saddens entire Great Britain and the United Kingdom. She breathed her last on Thursday when she was 96. Consequently, the European football fraternity paid its tribute to Her Majesty.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is a day of sorrow and mourning in Great Britain and the United Kingdom (UK) as Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She was 96 and breathed her last on Thursday evening. Consequently, tributes and wishes poured in from across the UK, while Europe and the entire globe were taken aback by the sorrowful news. From a sporting perspective, the whole European sporting fraternity was saddened by it. As for football, the UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) games went ahead, but the entire European football community paid tribute to Her Majesty.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    David Beckham: "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace. This year, she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family."

    ALSO READ: QUEEN ELIZABETH II DEATH - HERE ARE THE NEW TITLES OF THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Gianni Infantino (FIFA President): "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing is a huge loss to football, to our society, and to the world. To our sport, the Queen was present in England’s proudest footballing moment, when she presented the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore after winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup on home soil, and her support for football spans a lifetime."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Aleksander Ceferin (UEFA Preisdent): "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures. Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms."

    ALSO READ: 5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II's reign

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Football Association (FA): "We have sent our deepest condolences to our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the whole of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We join our nation in mourning her loss."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English Premier League (EPL): "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning-ayh

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant kissing moment-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    football epl english premier league 2022-23 Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic-ayh

    Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic

    football After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat snt

    After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022 RBA

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family

    5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II s reign gcw

    5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II's reign

    NTA to announce CUET UG Results by September 15: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    NTA to announce CUET UG Results by September 15: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon