Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

    Reports suggest that protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million. To secure the unprecedented number of foreign leaders, who are expected at the funeral on Monday, the British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence agencies, London's Metropolitan Police, and the Secret Service will work together.

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore most expensive single day operation Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    More than USD 7 million (around INR 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19. According to New York Post, protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million. The British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence services will collaborate with the Secret Service, London's Metropolitan Police, and other law enforcement agencies to safeguard the unusual number of foreign leaders who are anticipated at the burial on Monday.

    According to Simon Morgan, a former Royal security officer, "This is the greatest policing operation that the United Kingdom policing has ever attempted." Reports further suggest that he said, "Even though the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 was the largest of the festivities, he claimed that they couldn't be compared to this one."

    The 2011 wedding of William and Kate saw extensive police presence. The media reports suggest that the police expenses for the 2011 wedding were estimated at USD 7.2 million.

    Also Read | Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Morgan stated that police and intelligence agents are expecting a "serious danger of terrorism," thus London will be well guarded. He said, "This will include police spread throughout the throng, marksmen placed on roofs and observation sites, and observers and observers positioned on rooftops."

    According to the reports, several areas of the city have already been blocked off, and it is expected that more streets will be closed before the burial. Morgan, who currently serves as the director of the London-based private international security firm Trojan Consultancy, predicted that London will essentially "shut down" for the late Queen's memorial despite the fact that 750,000 people are expected to attend the funeral — significantly more than at Will and Kate's wedding.

    Also Read | Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also received royal protection after leaving their royal responsibilities, which resulted in them losing their access to government-funded security. Most dignitaries planning to attend will likely take shared buses, but some, like President Biden, will make their arrangements.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan; thousands evacuated

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan

    Schools supermarkets cinemas and more everything that will be shut in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Cadbury Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II s demise gcw

    Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Watch Queen Elizabeth II 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin gcw

    Watch: Queen Elizabeth II’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

    Man arrested for rushing towards Queen Elizabeth II's coffin; video goes viral - adt

    Man arrested for rushing towards Queen Elizabeth II's coffin; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan; thousands evacuated

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan

    football epl english premier league 2022-23 I would have loved to have had him closer - Mikel Arteta on possibly having Arsene Wenger at Arsenal-ayh

    'I would have loved to have had him closer' - Arteta on possibly having Wenger at Arsenal

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in Telangana Andhra Pradesh 4 detained gcw

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states; 4 detained

    DU Admissions 2022 After CUET UG results first cut off list likely to be announced on October 10 gcw

    DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon