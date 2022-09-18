Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

Reports suggest that protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million. To secure the unprecedented number of foreign leaders, who are expected at the funeral on Monday, the British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence agencies, London's Metropolitan Police, and the Secret Service will work together.

More than USD 7 million (around INR 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19. According to New York Post, protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million. The British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence services will collaborate with the Secret Service, London's Metropolitan Police, and other law enforcement agencies to safeguard the unusual number of foreign leaders who are anticipated at the burial on Monday.

According to Simon Morgan, a former Royal security officer, "This is the greatest policing operation that the United Kingdom policing has ever attempted." Reports further suggest that he said, "Even though the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 was the largest of the festivities, he claimed that they couldn't be compared to this one."

The 2011 wedding of William and Kate saw extensive police presence. The media reports suggest that the police expenses for the 2011 wedding were estimated at USD 7.2 million.

Also Read | Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

Morgan stated that police and intelligence agents are expecting a "serious danger of terrorism," thus London will be well guarded. He said, "This will include police spread throughout the throng, marksmen placed on roofs and observation sites, and observers and observers positioned on rooftops."

According to the reports, several areas of the city have already been blocked off, and it is expected that more streets will be closed before the burial. Morgan, who currently serves as the director of the London-based private international security firm Trojan Consultancy, predicted that London will essentially "shut down" for the late Queen's memorial despite the fact that 750,000 people are expected to attend the funeral — significantly more than at Will and Kate's wedding.

Also Read | Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also received royal protection after leaving their royal responsibilities, which resulted in them losing their access to government-funded security. Most dignitaries planning to attend will likely take shared buses, but some, like President Biden, will make their arrangements.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here