Sunday will be a scorching day across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
The day feel will be hotter than the actual temperature.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
A hot and hazy day with bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mostly sunny.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Extremely warm and dry.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Hot with little to no relief from the sun.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel: 38°C
