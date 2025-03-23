India News

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40°C?

Image credits: Getty

Maharashtra weather on Sunday

Sunday will be a scorching day across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Mumbai

The day feel will be hotter than the actual temperature.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Getty

Pune

A hot and hazy day with bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Image credits: freepik

Nagpur

Mostly sunny.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Image credits: freepik

Thane

Extremely warm and dry.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Pinterest

Nashik

Hot with little to no relief from the sun.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Image credits: Pinterest

