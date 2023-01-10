Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to release today; From price to where to buy; know it all

    Prince Harry’s memoir is set to release on January 10, 2023. The 416-page book is available to purchase on hardcover. Spare will be released in 16 different languages and there will be an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself. 

    Prince Harry memoir Spare to release today from price to where to buy know it all gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Prince Harry's autobiography shocked the public because it was unintentionally leaked in Spain prior to the release of the book "Spare," detailing everything from a physical altercation with Prince Williams to the murder of 25 Afghan citizens and losing his virginity to an older lady.

    In his autobiography, "Spare," Prince Harry discusses the Royal Family, the passing of his mother Princess Diana, his marriage to Meghan Markle, his arguments with his brother Prince William, and more. The book's title refers to Prince Harry as the "spare" child of the royal family. Harry now has an opportunity to share his tale on his own and at his own time thanks to Spare.

    Also Read | Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding

    When will Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” release?

    The book of Prince Harry will be published on January 10, 2023. The hardback edition of the book, which contains 416 pages, is for sale. The book Spare will be published in 16 different languages, and Prince Harry will read the audiobook version of the book. 

    From where you can buy 'Spare'?

    In November, pre-orders for Harry's brand-new book Spare, which was initially announced in October, were open. Just behind the brand-new Matthew Perry biography, the book rose to number two on Amazon's bestsellers list during its first pre-order week. On Amazon.com, you may presently buy Prince Harry's autobiography.

    Also Read | Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William's 'alarming' hair loss

    How much does it cost?

    It costs $23 (Rs 1,800) on Amazon, which is 38% less expensive than the suggested retail price of $36. (rs 2,945).

    Several disclosures were made public in the previous week ahead of publishing. In a dispute about Prince Harry's impending nuptials to Meghan Markle, Prince William allegedly seized his collar, tore off his chain, and threw him to the ground, according to Prince Harry. Meghan Markle was even referred to be "rude, aggressive, and challenging" by Prince William.

    There were several further discoveries, including how he killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the British army. He has even discussed the "embarrassing experience" behind a bar where he lost his virginity and who it was with. When Princess Diana died, he even examined classified government documents.

    Also Read | Prince Harry drove through same tunnel where Princess Diana died; Here's why

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for Hajji pilgrims this year; check details - adt

    Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for Hajji pilgrims this year; check details

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    90 % of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official - adt

    90% of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official

    Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding gcw

    Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding

    Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US - adt

    Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US

    Recent Stories

    Centre to install micro-seismic observation systems at 'sinking' Joshimath; check details - adt

    Centre to install micro-seismic observation systems at 'sinking' Joshimath; check details

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Supporters go amok as Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters run amok as 'GOAT' Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

    football More trouble for Noel Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit snt

    More trouble for Le Graet: After Zidane row, now agent Sonia Souid alleges misconduct; FFF chief urged to quit

    pro-wrestling WWE: Why is Vince McMahon back? Does he intend to take creative control back from Triple H?-ayh

    WWE: Why is Vince McMahon back? Does he intend to take creative control back from Triple H?

    Report from Central Pollution Control Board claims Delhi most polluted city in 2022 AJR

    Report from Central Pollution Control Board claims Delhi most polluted city in 2022

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon