Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William's 'alarming' hair loss

Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ wrote about his elder brother Prince William’s hair loss and also how his hair loss prompted him to believe that his elder brother has lost his resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana.

In his autobiographical book "Spare," Prince Harry wrote about his elder brother Prince William's hair loss and how it led him to think that he no longer resembled his late mother, Princess Diana. The UK and those with an interest in the royal family have been enthralled by Prince Harry's book "Spare," in which the young prince discusses, among other things, their relationship with Queen-consort Camilla, their argument with their older brother about Meghan Markle in 2019 and losing his virginity.

The Royal Family has not yet responded to the claims made by Prince Harry, who resigned from his royal positions and left the family after alleging that his wife Meghan Markle experienced prejudice, despite passages from the book being published by The Guardian earlier on Thursday.

Also Read | Prince Harry drove through same tunnel where Princess Diana died; Here's why

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me,” Harry wrote in Spare.

Harry continued by stating that Prince William's hair loss was "alarming." He said that the hair loss of his older sibling was "further advanced." Reviews of Prince Harry's book "Spare" have been conflicting in the UK.

Also Read | 'William knocked me to the floor': Prince Harry claims in his memoir

In its review, The Guardian, a left-leaning international publication that has occasionally questioned the function of the monarchy, stated that the accusations made in the book were comparable to "washing filthy linen" in public. According to The Sun tabloid's review, Prince Harry "threw his own family under the bus for millions of money" and took a "destructive, spiteful path."

Also Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine OTT after 'Harry And Meghan' documentary: Report