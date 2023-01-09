Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding

    In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, titled Spare, he admits that he believed that his mother faked her own death to escape from the excessive media attention. Read to know all about it.

    In his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry has made the most surprising disclosure yet: He thought he had convinced himself that his late mother, Princess Diana, had faked her accident and was hiding. A few paragraphs from Prince Harry's biography were leaked in Spain, where he detailed the moment his father, King Charles, told him of Diana's untimely loss.

    When he heard the dreadful news that his mother had died in a car accident in Paris when he was only 12 years old, the Duke of Sussex was persuaded that the princess had pulled a "trick" on everyone and that the death had been a "diversion" for her to flee and go into hiding.

    According to the Mirror, Prince Harry has written: "She has experienced harassment, lies about her, and a great deal of unhappiness. She thus pretended to have an accident in an effort to convince them to flee."

    He goes on to claim that he believed Diana was either renting an apartment in Paris or had secretly bought a cabin in the Swiss Alps. Harry asserted that he was able to handle her horrifying death "far better" after embracing this mindset.

    By not thinking she would ever flee in such a manner and then arguing that she had no other option, he further exposes his inner anguish with this theory. Harry wrote he believed she would always come back.

    On August 31, 1997, a deadly vehicle accident in Paris, France, claimed the life of Princess Diana. He recounted going past the same tunnel where his mother had the accident in his autobiography Spare, which is set to be released on January 10.

    Harry made some eye-opening disclosures in his book Spare, which caused quite a commotion on social media. He spared no details in his memoirs, including his time spent in Afghanistan and his conflict with his brother William.

