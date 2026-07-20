President Droupadi Murmu met Moldova's Parliament President Igor Grosu and held talks with President Maia Sandu during her State Visit. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and expanding cooperation in various sectors.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met the President of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Grosu, and members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group during her State Visit to the European nation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the growing India-Moldova partnership.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met President of the Parliament of Moldova, Mr. Igor Grosu and members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group." President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met President of the Parliament of Moldova, Mr. Igor Grosu and members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. President Murmu was accompanied by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Smt.… pic.twitter.com/3ctMer6gRS — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026

He added, "President Murmu was accompanied by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Members of Parliament Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Shri Vijay Baghel."

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the growing India-Moldova partnership," the post further stated.

Pays Tribute at Stefan cel Mare si Sfant Monument

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tributes at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant in Moldova's capital, Chisinau.

In another post on X, Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn paid floral tributes at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant in Chisinau."

"The monument commemorates his enduring contribution to the country's history," the post added.

Historic Meeting with President Maia Sandu

Earlier, making the first-ever State visit by an Indian head of State to the Republic of Moldova, President Droupadi Murmu held extensive delegation-level talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday, concluding with an agreement to aggressively expand bilateral cooperation across emerging technologies, agriculture, and clean energy.

The historic meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau featured a grand ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. It was followed by a joint press statement outlining a highly modernised roadmap for trade, diplomatic education, and global infrastructure alliances.

Addressing a joint press statement at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, President Murmu said, " We reviewed the progress made in recent years and agreed to deepen our cooperation in various sectors, which is crucial for the progress, prosperity, and well-being of our people."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu was recieved by President of Moldova Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon her arrival.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership.