PM Modi personally welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi airport, breaking protocol in a warm gesture. Putin is on a 2-day visit for the 23rd India-Russia Summit, focusing on trade, defense, and strategic partnership.

A Warm Welcome Breaking Protocol

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcoming President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport, highlighting the warm reception. This gesture underscores the strong diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

PM Modi's decision to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the aircraft ramp was unexpected, and the Russian side had not been informed in advance, the Kremlin told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared visuals of PM Modi personally welcoming Putin. In a post on X, the MFA said, "President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian leader received a warm personal welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi." 🇷🇺🇮🇳 President Vladimir #Putin has arrived in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian leader received a warm personal welcome from Prime Minister @narendramodi.#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/jUeufbIdCv — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 4, 2025

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RT that Russia and India enjoy relationships in most sensitive areas. "We share technologies. This is a completely unique phenomenon. This is a privileged strategic partnership. India is indeed our great partner," he said, as quoted by RT. Russia and India enjoy relationships ‘in most sensitive areas’ — Kremlin’s Peskov on President Putin starting his visit to India ‘We share technologies. This is a completely unique phenomenon’ ‘This is a privileged strategic partnership. India is indeed our great partner’ pic.twitter.com/D8mFMDkKO0 — RT (@RT_com) December 4, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they departed from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi. Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol. This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit. This gesture was a warm reminder when both leaders shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

Strategic Balancing and Global Context

Upon his arrival in India, Putin received a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation. The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West.

Key Agenda for the Summit

Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership. Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

Putin's Itinerary in India

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Putin will then hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House and will issue press statements. He will then hold a business event. Post the event, Putin is set to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

Boosting Economic and Trade Ties

The two-day State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will go a long way in strengthening economic co-operation, sources said on Thursday. President Putin is travelling with a large group of businesspeople, as per government sources.

India expects to improve the trade deficit with Russia. Multiple avenues are being worked out to increase Indian exports to Russia. Exports in the field of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products, including marine products, sources said.

Indian businesses and products will gain a larger market share, boosting job creation and the well-being of our farmers, sources said. Multiple agreements and MoUs are expected across shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity. More co-operation will also be seen in people-to-people relations, mobility partnerships, culture, and scientific collaboration, according to the sources.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed confidence that Russia and India can reach their shared goal of achieving USD100 billion in trade turnover by 2030, citing rapid growth in recent years and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Deepening a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'

The much-anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds us of his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dating back almost 25 years. In 2001, PM Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, flanked then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Moscow.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During that meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the Russian President's car to the venue of their bilateral meeting. Later, PM Modi remarked that he had held an insightful conversation with the Russian President.

PM Modi has been a strong advocate for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has often reiterated to President Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the world's major concerns at present.

Comprehensive Agreements on the Anvil

Meanwhile, during this visit by the Russian President, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported. (ANI)