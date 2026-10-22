PM Modi calls for a new global order focused on human well-being, urging systemic multilateral reforms and emphasizing India's role as a reliable partner in supporting the Global South while fostering international stability and economic growth.

Advocating for a New Global Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated on Thursday for a new global order centred upon the collective well-being of humankind, emphasising that international cooperation must remain resilient throughout crises while ensuring the Global South secures its rightful representation. Speaking during the NDTV World Summit, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the profound fragmentation observed internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. "At a time when cooperation was most needed, many nations that had earlier championed globalisation prioritised their own narrow interests," he stated.

PM Modi recalled proposing a "New World Order for the Collective Well-being of Humankind" originating from the G20 platform back in 2020, envisaging an administrative architecture with humanity at its foundational core. He underscored that systemic reforms across multilateral institutions remain indispensable, arguing further that international cooperation must never be restricted merely to favourable periods.

Preventing Predatory Dynamics

Invoking the ancient economic concept of Matsya Nyaya derived from the Arthashastra, denoting the law of the jungle where powerful entities consume the vulnerable, the Prime Minister asserted that contemporary civilisation requires a stabilising framework capable of preventing such predatory dynamics. This objective, he affirmed, encapsulates India's strategic vision and ongoing endeavours.

India's Role as Vishwa Bandhu

Highlighting India's identity as a Vishwa Bandhu (friend to the world) throughout the health emergency, PM Modi noted that the nation dispatched life-saving vaccines alongside pharmaceuticals to over 100 countries while numerous affluent states concentrated strictly on domestic requirements. "Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', India continues to act as a reliable partner rather than a self-interested power," he observed.

Furthermore, he highlighted India's successful stewardship of both the G20 and BRICS summits, wherein consensus-based declarations were successfully adopted despite initial scepticism and the participation of geopolitical rivals with conflicting agendas. Such diplomatic achievements, he remarked, mirror the international community's trust in India functioning as an effective bridge-builder and stabilising pillar.

The Vision of Viksit Bharat

A robust and empowered India, PM Modi reiterated, ultimately serves broader human interests. "The vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is not only for the country's own progress but also a guarantee of stability and prosperity for the world. As India becomes more self-reliant, it strengthens global supply chains. A robust Indian economy and skilled youth contribute to global confidence in innovation and productivity," he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that India is actively advancing towards securing its position among the world's top three economies while retaining its status as the fastest-growing major economic power. The nation currently ranks among global leaders in the green energy transition, maintains one of the top three artificial intelligence and startup ecosystems, and spearheads worldwide real-time digital payments.

Recent national milestones, including the operationalisation of a critical breeder reactor, digital census methodologies, and the commissioning of the country's inaugural hydrogen-powered train, further exemplify India's rapidly expanding technological prowess across diverse sectors. (ANI)

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