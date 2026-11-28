Norse Atlantic's Norwegian subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy, citing liquidity struggles and rising fuel costs driven by the Middle East conflict. The parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, remains operational and unaffected by the filing.

Arendal [Norway], November 28 (ANI): Budget airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy amid mounting financial pressure and soaring fuel costs linked to the ongoing war in Iran, marking another setback for the European aviation sector. In an official press release issued on Friday (local time), Norse Atlantic ASA said the board of its wholly owned Norwegian operating subsidiary, Norse Atlantic Airways AS, had decided to file a bankruptcy petition with the Agder District Court on November 27, after concluding that there was no longer a basis for the company's continued operations.

The decision comes after the airline struggled to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity requirements despite extensive efforts to address its financial position. "The Board of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy despite extensive efforts from the Company and the Group to find a solution. We are deeply sorry for the impact this has on our passengers, employees and partners," Eivind Roald, CEO of Norse Atlantic, said. He added that the board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and its UK subsidiary were working to find a solution to allow the remaining part of the business to continue operations.

The company said a bankruptcy trustee would be appointed by the Agder District Court to oversee the subsequent proceedings. However, Norse clarified that the bankruptcy filing would not involve its parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, or other group companies. "Despite extensive efforts, the Company has so far not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs. To preserve values for involved stakeholders, alternatives are currently being considered involving the Company and selected subsidiaries," the company said in the statement.

The development comes amid rising aviation fuel costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted energy markets and renewed concerns over the movement of oil through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. According to CNN, front-month Brent crude futures for January delivery climbed to around USD 96 per barrel on Friday (local time), putting the global benchmark on track for its first weekly gain of the month, with prices rising approximately 3.5 per cent during the week. The increase followed a fresh escalation in Middle East tensions, reversing an earlier decline in oil prices that had taken crude below USD 90 per barrel earlier in the week. Brent prices had also remained below the highs of nearly USD 120 per barrel recorded at points during the war with Iran.

CNN reported that renewed attacks in the region had contributed to the latest rise in oil prices. US-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained around one per cent on Friday, trading at approximately USD 84.50 per barrel. Maritime tensions have further added to concerns over regional energy supplies. On Friday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy's public relations department, reported that an oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine north of Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy said two oil tankers had attempted to secretly pass through an unauthorised route in the waterway, with one vessel hitting a mine and exploding while the accompanying tanker was forced to return.

The incident followed a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces had disabled a Palau-flagged commercial vessel, M/V Pacific Archer, in the Gulf of Oman on November 26 after it allegedly attempted to breach the US naval blockade against Iran. According to CENTCOM, US forces have redirected 158 commercial vessels and disabled six others that refused to comply with the blockade. CNN reported that the front-month Brent futures contract, which traded around USD 96 per barrel on Friday, was higher than the continuous Brent contract, which stood at approximately USD 92. The difference reflects stronger demand for near-term crude supplies as refiners seek to secure available barrels. Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) is scheduled to meet on Sunday to decide on production quotas. The group has kept oil output steady since September following six consecutive increases. Norse Atlantic's Norwegian subsidiary is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year, following Latvia's AirBaltic, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)