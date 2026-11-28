IndiGo has resumed select flights to Jeddah and Madinah but suspended services to Riyadh and Dammam until December 7, 2026, due to regional instability and a recent Houthi attack on a Saudi oil refinery.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian airline IndiGo has resumed select flight operations to and from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Madinah, while extending the suspension of services to Riyadh and Dammam until December 7 amid ongoing regional tensions in Saudi Arabia. In a travel advisory posted on X, IndiGo said the decision was taken after assessing the prevailing situation and operational considerations. “Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026 (inclusive),” the airline said.

Travel Advisory | Saudi Arabia Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport. At IndiGo, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 27, 2026

IndiGo said affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact details and advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before heading to the airport. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also shared the advisory, confirming the continued suspension of services to the Saudi capital and Dammam. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Indigo airlines announces resumption of select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026." #TravelAlert Indigo airlines announces resumption of select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until 7 December 2026. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) November 27, 2026

The flight update comes after a Houthi attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region on Thursday killed one person, drawing condemnation from regional organisations and neighbouring countries. According to Al Jazeera, the Arab League condemned what it called the “repeated terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia” against Saudi Arabia, including the strike on the Jazan refinery. “Targeting oil facilities and vital economic infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty,” the Arab League said in a statement.

Al Jazeera also reported that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attack as a “dangerous escalation”, saying the GCC states stood united with Saudi Arabia in confronting threats to its security and sovereignty. Qatar, meanwhile, condemned the strike as a “reprehensible act of aggression” and a “clear breach” of international law, Al Jazeera reported. In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the victim’s family and voiced support for all “legitimate measures Saudi Arabia takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests”. It further said Saudi Arabia’s security was an essential part of Qatar’s security and the collective security framework of the GCC. (ANI)