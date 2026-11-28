The 25th IORA Council of Ministers in New Delhi concluded with the Delhi Communique 2026. Member nations approved two new Centres of Excellence and discussed regional security, maritime law, and future cooperation strategies.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Saudi Arabia participated in the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on Friday, with Ambassador Haytham AlMalki representing the country on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Saudi Embassy in New Delhi announced the participation in a post on X, stating, "On behalf of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Haytham AlMalki participated in the 25th Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on 27 November."

The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, concluded with the adoption of the Delhi Communique 2026, outlining the shared commitment of member nations to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean. The meeting also endorsed India's proposals for establishing two Centres of Excellence under IORA: an IORA Digital Innovation Hub at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography in Goa, focusing on ocean sciences, and an IORA Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. India further announced a grant of USD 500,000 for the association's institutional and financial capacity-building, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Deliberations covered regional and global developments, maritime cooperation and areas of mutual interest. Ministers also discussed IORA's proposed Action Plan for 2028-2032 and potential cooperation with dialogue partners. The meeting brought together representatives of all 23 IORA member states and 12 dialogue partners. Among the participating countries, Maldives called for a stronger regional voice to address emerging threats in the Indian Ocean. Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam stressed that the organisation should deliver practical solutions to contemporary challenges, highlighting the importance of secure waters for the livelihoods of the Maldivian people, according to the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tanzania's delegation, led by High Commissioner to India Anisa Mbega on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, highlighted cooperation in maritime security and transport, trade and investment, the blue economy, sustainable ocean resource management and supply-chain connectivity, the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X. Turkiye, represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci, also delivered its country statement at the meeting, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. France's Special Envoy for Regional Cooperation in the Indian Ocean, Jean-Claude Brunet, called for joint efforts, with the French Embassy in India posting on X, "Finding together concrete solutions to face common challenges." Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts led Australia's delegation to the meeting. "The Indian Ocean is a shared strategic interest for Australia and India... A key forum for the Indian Ocean, Australia and India," Green posted on X. Iran was represented by Alireza Tootonchian, Director General for Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation, according to the Iranian Embassy in India. India is chairing IORA for the 2025-2027 tenure under the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'. Established in 1997, the association works to promote regional cooperation and sustainable development among Indian Ocean countries. (ANI)