A young boy in Latvia narrowly escaped being run over after rushing across railway tracks at Imanta station and falling beneath a moving train. Latvian Railways released the CCTV footage as part of a campaign to raise awareness about rail safety.

In what was a miraculous escape from tragedy, a boy was spotted crossing the tracks to catch his train in Latvia as another train approached from the opposite direction, jumping clear at the very last second to avoid a devastating collision on Thursday, November 26.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the boy, carrying a backpack and a box, was seen dashing across the railway tracks in an attempt to catch his train. However, he soon noticed an oncoming train speeding towards him from the opposite direction and managed to leap clear of the tracks at the very last second, narrowly escaping tragedy.

The boy, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, escaped without any injuries, according to reports. He managed to get back on his feet and walk away after the frightening incident.

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How Did The Boy Escape from Tragedy in Latvia?

Imanta railway station, which is located in Latvia's capital city of Riga, became the centre of attention after the frightening near-miss unfolded along its tracks. As the station has only a ground-level pedestrian crossing rather than an overpass or underpass, commuters must walk directly across the tracks to reach the platform.

However, on Friday, Imanta railway station witnessed what could have been a fatal accident. According to reports by Latvian media, the country's state-owned railway company released CCTV footage on Thursday as part of a public awareness campaign.

The video showed a pedestrian rushing across the tracks without stopping to check for approaching trains before falling beneath a moving passenger train. The boy, who was seen carrying a backpack and a box in his hand, miraculously escaped being crushed beneath the moving train and managed to get back on his feet before walking away from the tracks.

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However, the exact date of the incident was not established, as the state-owned railway company had only released the CCTV footage on Thursday, November 26, as part of its railway safety awareness campaign.

The company urged commuters to remain alert while crossing railway tracks and avoid rushing to catch trains, highlighting the potentially fatal consequences of ignoring safety precautions.

Why Did Latvian Railways Release the Footage?

Latvian Railways, which is the country's state-owned railway operator, released the footage as part of its 'Hear. See. Live.' (Dzirdi. Redzi. Dzīvo.) railway safety campaign.

The company aimed to raise awareness and warn commuters, particularly children and teenagers, about the dangers of rushing across railway tracks and ignoring approaching trains. It also urged parents to teach their children about railway safety, stressing that no train journey is worth risking one's life.

On November 10 this year, the Sarkandaugava–Zemitāni railway section in Riga witnessed a separate railway accident in which a train struck a person lying between the tracks, leaving them injured. Preliminary information suggested that the person was noticed only by the driver of the third train.

Just a month ago, on October 18, there was another serious railway accident in Salaspils, where a passenger train travelling from Lielvarde to Riga struck a pedestrian who attempted to cross a closed railway level crossing despite the warning signals. The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Therefore, Latvian Railways’ release of footage of the boy crossing the tracks before an oncoming train almost resulted in a fatal accident served as a stark reminder of the importance of railway safety and the need for commuters to remain vigilant near railway tracks.

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