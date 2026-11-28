Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has arrived in India to co-chair the 5th Joint Commission Meeting. The visit focuses on strengthening the Green Strategic Partnership and boosting collaboration in technology, space, and defense sectors.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrived in the national capital on Saturday to co-chair the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with discussions expected to focus on further strengthening the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Rasmussen, saying, "A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen on his arrival in New Delhi."

A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the 5th India–Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar to further strengthen our Green Strategic Partnership. 🇮🇳🇩🇰 https://t.co/Xt26IRvRN0 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 27, 2026 "He will co-chair the 5th India–Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar to further strengthen our Green Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal added.

Rasmussen will meet Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday, followed by his departure from India. His visit to India from November 27 to 28 includes engagements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in technology, innovation, space, quantum technology and defence.

Earlier on Friday, the Danish Foreign Minister visited Bengaluru, where he explored opportunities to deepen Denmark's technology cooperation with India and attract skilled Indian professionals to meet the growing demand for talent in Denmark's expanding technology sector.

During his visit, Rasmussen met representatives of Indian research, technology and industrial institutions, including the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), quantum technology company QpiAI, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). At ISRO, discussions focused on potential cooperation in the space sector, including opportunities for Danish small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups to collaborate with the Indian space agency.

His visit to HAL highlighted the use of components supplied by Danish company HBK in India's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter, as well as in research and development testing of the Tejas fighter jet.

During his Bengaluru engagements, Rasmussen also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and representatives of Danish companies operating in the state to discuss Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and India's technology talent pool. Highlighting the scope for greater cooperation, Rasmussen said, "You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work."

He also highlighted the importance of innovation in economic growth and Denmark's Innovation Centre at its Consulate General in Bengaluru, the country's only permanent diplomatic representation in India outside New Delhi.

A key development during the Bengaluru visit was the launch of the report titled 'Access to Tech Talent in India' by Innovation Centre Denmark, which examines opportunities for Denmark to recruit skilled Indian professionals amid growing demand and an inadequate domestic supply of skilled labour. The visit also comes amid expanding Danish business operations in Karnataka, with companies including Carlsberg, PowerCurve and Norican Group undertaking investments and expanding their presence in the state. (ANI)