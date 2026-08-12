Sonal Chaudhary praised the work-life balance in America while sharing a glimpse of her weekend routine, including cycling, kayaking and spending time in nature. Her post also sparked debate among social media users about life in India.

For many people, weekends are an opportunity to step away from work and make time for hobbies, travel or simply enjoy the outdoors. Social media user Sonal Chaudhary recently offered a glimpse into how she spends her weekends in America, highlighting the convenience of having cycling trails, kayaking spots and natural spaces close to home. Along with showcasing her outdoor routine, Chaudhary also shared a personal milestone as she finally purchased the Apple MacBook Pro she had wanted for years.

Chaudhary Talks About Work-Life Balance

In a post shared on her social media handle, Chaudhary described work-life balance as one of the positive aspects of living in America. She explained that several outdoor spaces are located close to where they live, making it easier to enjoy weekends without having to spend hours travelling.

Her post focused on how the proximity of nature and recreational spaces allows them to make time for activities outside their regular responsibilities. She said that biking trails and kayaking spots are among the places they can access without having to drive for long distances.

Early Morning Cycling And Weekend Plans

In the video, Chaudhary shared details of their weekend routine and said that they go cycling at 7 am. The early morning activity is part of their efforts to make the most of their free time.

She also spoke about kayaking, spending time in nature and completing other tasks planned for the weekend. According to Chaudhary, having these activities close to home gives them an opportunity to balance their responsibilities with time spent outdoors.

A Special Addition To The Weekend

Apart from the outdoor activities, the weekend was particularly memorable for Chaudhary because she finally purchased an Apple MacBook Pro.

She revealed that the laptop had been on her wishlist for years, making the purchase a long-awaited personal achievement. The new MacBook Pro gave her another reason to celebrate an already enjoyable weekend.

Social Media Users Share Their Views

Chaudhary's post also prompted users to share their opinions about weekend life, work-life balance and the opportunities available in India.

One user commented: "Lol.. india life is a lot better with so much fun and adventure."

Second user commented: "Even we have such beautiful landscapes in India and we can also enjoy our sundays like this … India needs no makeover—just a little more civic sense and a habit of keeping it clean. Because there’s truly nothing more beautiful than India."