The US Senate introduced the Assuring the Future of Tibet Act (AFTA) to support Tibetan self-determination, strengthen engagement with their democratic leadership, and advocate for the Central Tibetan Administration's observer status at the UN.

The US Senate introduced the Assuring the Future of Tibet Act (AFTA), seeking to strengthen Washington's engagement with the Tibetan people and their democratically elected leadership, while supporting their right to self-determination.

The legislation, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Jim Risch (R-ID), has been co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Todd Young (R-IN), Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Rick Scott (R-FL). The Senate bill is the companion legislation to the Assuring the Future of Tibet Act, introduced in the House of Representatives in May by Representatives Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Michael McCaul (R-TX).

Supporting Tibetan Self-Determination

Ryan Firessi, Executive Director of the International Campaign for Tibet, welcomed the introduction of the bill and said the legislation recognises that the Tibetan people should have a say in determining their own future.

"The International Campaign for Tibet looks forward to working with Congress to ensure this bill's swift passage. This legislation recognises a fundamental principle: that the Tibetan people themselves must decide their own future. The Assuring the Future of Tibet Act would make it United States policy to maintain engagement with the Tibetan people directly and through their democratically elected leadership. It supports the Tibetan people's free exercise of their fundamental and universal human rights under international law, including the right to self-determination," Firessi said.

The bill also states that the Central Tibetan Administration represents the continuity of governance of the Tibetan people, as established by the Dalai Lama.

"It affirms that resolving the dispute between Tibet and China is in the strategic interest of the United States. Critically, the bill states that the Central Tibetan Administration represents the continuity of governance of the Tibetan people, as established by His Holiness the Dalai Lama," he added.

Firessi said the legislation would direct the US government to advocate for the Central Tibetan Administration to receive observer status within the United Nations system and other relevant international bodies.

"It directs the US government to advocate for the CTA to be granted observer status within the United Nations system, as well as other relevant international bodies. And it directs the US government to engage with CTA officials at senior levels. For decades, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has worked to build democratic institutions that give Tibetans a voice and preserve their aspirations for freedom and dignity," he said.

The Central Tibetan Administration is the democratic expression of that vision. At a time when China is accelerating its campaign to erase Tibetan identity, this bill sends a powerful message that America's support for the Tibetan movement's democratic institutions and the Tibetan people's right to self-determination is unwavering," he added.

According to the International Campaign for Tibet, the legislation would also make it US policy to engage with Tibetan religious and cultural leaders, support their human rights and affirm Washington's commitment to a resolution of the Tibet-China dispute. (ANI)