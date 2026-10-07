Four armed robbers with assault rifles executed a brazen daylight heist at the De Beers jewelry store in Paris, making off with an estimated €1 million in luxury goods. The two-minute raid has sparked an intense police investigation to track down the fleeing suspects.

In what was a brazen two-minute daylight raid, four helmeted suspects carrying assault-style rifles stormed the flagship De Beers store on Rue de la Paix in Paris and escaped with luxury goods estimated to be worth €1 million on Thursday, November 12.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), four armed men with their faces covered by helmets and balaclavas brandished automatic weapons in broad daylight, shuttering surrounding luxury boutiques along the high-end shopping strip. The pedestrians and onlookers were left terrified, and store owners scrambled for cover.

One of the suspects with a weapon stood guard at the front entrance to control the perimeter, while his accomplices systematically smashed display cases inside to scoop up the high-end diamond pieces before fleeing on two-wheeled scooters.

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How Did They Pull It Off? Inside the Paris Daylight Heist

Paris, which recently witnessed severe unrest, riots, and nationwide strikes over labor reforms and living costs, once again found itself in the spotlight after armed robbers carried out a brazen daylight heist in the heart of the French capital.

According to local reports, four men armed with Kalashnikov-style assault rifles arrived outside the luxury jewellery store, De Beer, on Rue de la Paix, on two powerful scooters around 11 am. While three of them were inside the store, their fourth accomplice remained outside with an automatic weapon to keep watch.

An armed man outside the store terrified pedestrians as he stood guard with a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle, while the people passing by were seen rushing away from the scene. A witness who filmed the incident from a nearby shop reportedly hid after realising that the armed suspect had spotted him recording the robbery

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The store owners and employees reportedly took refuge after three armed suspects stormed and ransacked the premises to collect the valuables. The robbers allegedly smashed display cases and took away jewellery worth €1 million before escaping on scooters.

The scooters were parked outside the luxury jewellery store, De Beers, and the suspects used them to force open the entrance before making a quick getaway with the stolen valuables. All four armed robbers reportedly sped away towards the A4 motorway in eastern Paris.

Investigation Underway

Following the daylight heist at a jewellery store by four armed robbers in Paris, which is the capital of France, the police launched an investigation to identify and track down the suspects. Paris prosecutor’s organised crime unit opened an investigation into an armed robbery by an organised gang.

Later, the case was handed over to the Brigade for the Suppression of Banditry (BRB), which is known for its expertise in investigating organised criminal networks, armed robberies, and high-jewellery heists. The BRB is tasked with identifying four suspects who were involved in a robbery at the De Beers jewellery store.

All four robbers remain at large as police continue investigating and working to identify the suspects and recover the stolen jewellery. No injuries or casualties were reported during the two-minute raid by the armed men.

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A similar incident took place in Paris last year, when thieves carried out a daring daylight robbery at the Louvre Museum in October 2025, making off with eight pieces of French crown jewels valued at an estimated €88 million. The heist took place within minutes and raised serious concerns over the security of one of the world's most famous museums.

In April 2023, armed robbers stormed a Bulgari jewellery boutique at Place Vendome in broad daylight and escaped with several million euros' worth of luxury items. With another incident taking place in Paris, the latest robbery has once again brought attention to security concerns surrounding luxury jewellery stores and prominent landmarks in the French capital.

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