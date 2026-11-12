A member of the French honour guard collapsed at the Élysée Palace as Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrived for talks with Emmanuel Macron.

A member of the French honour guard collapsed during the ceremonial welcome for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Élysée Palace in Paris. The incident took place as Pellegrini's car arrived for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Footage of the moment showed the guard going down on the ground while the formal reception was underway.

Macron and other officials present were seen rushing towards the fallen guard. Staff members then carried him away from the scene, and the ceremony continued.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately clear from the available information.

Further details about the guard's condition were awaited.