MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed India's citizen verification and deportation policies, while confirming PM Modi's upcoming travel to Manila for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits to participate in high-level diplomatic engagements.

MEA Outlines Deportation Stance and Diplomatic Engagements in Manila

Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday fielded questions on India's deportation protocols, upcoming quadrilateral engagements, and international counter-terror financing efforts. Addressing queries regarding the return of Indian nationals, Jaiswal outlined the government's standard verification procedure. While lacking immediate statistics for recent returns, he affirmed that India maintains a consistent policy of taking back verified citizens.

"Regarding deportation, I don't have an exact figure, but as I have told you before, as and when we receive a request and if the person happens to be an Indian national, that is verified by us. If the verification certifies that the person is of our nationality, then we take the person back," Jaiswal stated during a media briefing. He added that while updated figures on recent returnees from the United States would be provided later, he had previously shared similar data with reporters a few months prior.

Looking ahead at regional cooperation, Jaiswal briefly touched upon upcoming diplomatic engagements involving the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. "In regard to QUAD, I shall keep you updated with developments in Manila pertaining to the QUAD..." he noted. On the global financial front, Jaiswal highlighted India's active participation in recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussions held in Paris, emphasising New Delhi's commitment to tackling financial crimes.

"We participated in the FATF plenary meeting and working group meetings, which were held in Paris. FATF discusses several issues pertaining to illicit financing," Jaiswal said, adding, "We participated in these meetings with the idea to strengthen global networks which try to prevent money laundering, terror financing, proliferation financing and such matters."

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18. In a special briefing by the MEA, Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon noted the PM's schedule and his key engagements during the summit.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month," he said.

As part of the visit, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Bongbong Marcos for the visiting dignitaries a day prior to the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. The MEA highlighted that the PM will also engage with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. "The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process. In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders," the MEA Secretary stated.

The Philippines will host at least 19 world and global institution leaders in the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this week. Furthermore, after the India-ASEAN Summit, the MEA Secretary stated that PM Modi will participate in the 21st East Asia Summit process.