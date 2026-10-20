After violent riots across France over the weekend, Parisians were seen cleaning rubbish out of the fountain at Place de la République.

After violent riots across France over the weekend, Parisians were seen fishing rubbish out of the fountain at Place de la République. The scene highlighted the aftermath of the unrest, with residents stepping in to clean up their city.

The riots, which swept across several parts of France, left behind debris and damage. At Place de la République, a symbol of public gathering in Paris, the fountain had become clogged with waste.

Instead of waiting for authorities, locals gathered at the fountain to remove the rubbish by hand. Images from the scene showed people reaching into the water to pull out discarded items.

The cleanup reflected the resilience of residents amid the chaos. The riots had drawn widespread attention, with security heightened across the French capital.

The government has not issued a statement on the cleanup. The situation remains tense.