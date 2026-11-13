Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen were caught on a hot mic at COP31 discussing phone radiation and where to keep their devices. Their unexpectedly personal conversation went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently went viral after they were caught on a hot mic during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday, November 13.

In a video that went viral on social media, Albanese and Chris Bowen, who were waiting for a business and investment roundtable to begin, were recorded having a surprisingly candid conversation between them about mobile phone radiation and where they store their devices. Their conversation was broadcast live, capturing every word of the unexpected private banter.

Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen arrived in Antalya on November 11 for the UN climate summit, with the Australian Prime Minister delivering his address at the Leaders’ Opening on November 12, while Bowen led Australia’s engagement in the climate negotiations.

Also Read: UN Climate Chief Urges Nations to Fulfill Finance Pledges at COP31

What Conversations Did Albanese and Bowen Have at COP31?

As COP31 2026 was underway in Antalya, Turkey, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen were spotted having private conversations on the sidelines of the high-profile climate summit.

In a viral video, Albanese and Bowen were caught on microphone discussing where the Energy Minister should keep his mobile phone. The Australian Prime Minister asked whether Bowen stored it in his blazer’s breast pocket and warned him against keeping it close to his heart because of radiation.

Chris Bowen further told Anthony Albanese that he had stopped carrying his mobile phone in his trouser pocket. However, the Australian Prime Minister’s cheeky yet unexpected question took the conversation in a more personal direction, as he asked his Minister whether he had stopped keeping his phone in his trouser pocket because of ‘d**k’.

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Bowen laughed and agreed, adding that it was “arguably more important than the heart.” The entire conversation was captured by 7News cameras and microphones, with both men seemingly unaware that their private conversation was being broadcast live.

Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen travelled together to Antalya to attend COP31, alongside meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 11. Albanese met the Turkish President on the sidelines of the summit to discuss bilateral relations, trade and cooperation, while Bowen participated in the climate negotiations.

Albanese and Bowen’s Private Banter Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen’s private banter during the COP31 summit has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing a mix of humorous remarks and criticism.

Taking to their X handles, many users mocked the exchange between the two, with some calling the Australian leaders a ‘national embarrassment’ and criticising their conduct at the international climate summit.

Others found humour in the exchange, with one user calling it the ‘high point' of an otherwise boring event. Another section of users also criticised the ministers more harshly, with some calling for Albanese’s resignation and questioning his conduct as Prime Minister.

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Meanwhile, neither Anthony Albanese nor Chris Bowen has issued a public statement to address the viral hot mic conversation.

The COP31 in Antalya will conclude on November 20.

Also Read: COP31 Shifts Climate Pitch To Lower Bills, Energy Security And Stronger Economies Amid Fuel Crisis