Panama's FM voiced concern over the West Asia crisis's impact on global energy markets and maritime trade. He warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil prices and discussed the safety of Indian seafarers with Indian officials.

Concerns Over West Asia Crisis and Global Trade

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez on Monday voiced concern over the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis on global energy markets and maritime trade, warning that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil prices and global supply chains while calling for respect for international maritime law and freedom of navigation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Martinez-Acha Vasquez said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was a matter of concern not only for Panama but also for countries dependent on energy imports. "Of course I am [concerned], and Panama is also. Global supply chains, particularly in energy, could be disrupted. We are seeing that what's happening in the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil prices, and Panama imports the oil that we consume," he said.

Discussions in India and Seafarer Safety

The Panamanian Foreign Minister said he had discussed the issue with Indian authorities and raised concerns over Indian seafarers in the region. He said, "India is also very concerned about what's going on in the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, this morning I had a meeting with the director of the Indian Shipping Agency. I knew, but he confirmed to me, that a lot of Indian seafarers are, you know, stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and that's very concerning."

Panama's Maritime Policy and Canal Neutrality

Highlighting Panama's position as one of the world's largest shipping registries, Martinez-Acha Vasquez said his country remained committed to protecting maritime security and freedom of navigation. He said, "As you know, Panama has one of the most important shipping registries, and we want to support the freedom of navigation, we want to support the security of all seafarers in the world, and we want all countries to respect international maritime law."

"We have to be defenders of those principles because we want the world also to respect territorial integrity, sovereignty, and, of course, the neutrality of the canal," he added.

India's Participation in Canal Neutrality Treaty

The Foreign Minister also said one of the objectives of his visit to India was to continue discussions on New Delhi's participation in the treaty related to the neutrality of the Panama Canal. He said, "One of the missions that I have here is to keep the conversation with the Foreign Minister of India about the need that we do have from India to be part of the neutrality treaty of the canal."

Commitment to Maritime Security

On the safety of seafarers, particularly Indian crew members serving aboard Panama-flagged vessels, Martinez-Acha Vasquez said Panama was working with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to strengthen maritime security. He said, "Well, we are the defenders of the freedom of navigation. We are also very concerned about the security of the seafarers around the world because we do care about our registry, our shipping registry."

"We are working closely with the IMO (International Maritime Organisation), and we want to encourage peaceful solutions, and we want all countries to respect international maritime law," he added.

Reiterating Panama's support for keeping critical maritime routes open, he said, "We are a believer that the strait must remain open to all countries, to all nations, to all vessels, because that's very important for the sustainability of supply chains around the world."

Panama's Stance Aligns with India

Asked about Panama's position on the ongoing West Asia crisis, Martinez-Acha Vasquez said his country's approach aligned with India's call for restraint and diplomacy. He said, "[Approach] Same as India: restraint, dialogue, respect for international maritime law, and encourage a solution that will guarantee, again, freedom of navigation, security, and the sustainability of supply chains."