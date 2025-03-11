Pakistani diplomat denied entry into US, deported mid-vacation: Report

Read Full Article

The United States has deported Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Wagan, after denying him entry upon arrival in Los Angeles, Pakistan’s media outlet The News reported.

Wagan, a veteran diplomat, was reportedly on a personal visit when US immigration officials flagged his visa over unspecified “controversial references.” He was subsequently deported to his last departure point, raising diplomatic concerns in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident, with officials stating that Wagan had encountered an "immigration objection" leading to his deportation. However, the exact nature of the objection remains undisclosed.

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region (WATCH)

The move comes amid heightened US scrutiny of travelers from Pakistan. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the US was considering a broader travel ban targeting Pakistan and Afghanistan over security and vetting risks.

Wagan, who has held key diplomatic positions, including serving as deputy consul general in Los Angeles and ambassador to Oman, is expected to be called back to Islamabad for clarification. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch have been briefed, and Pakistan’s Los Angeles consulate has been instructed to investigate.

The incident adds to Pakistan’s history of diplomatic setbacks regarding foreign travel restrictions. In 2005, Fazlur Rahman, leader of Pakistan's Islamic parties' alliance MMA and then-Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, was prevented from entering Dubai. Upon arrival at Dubai International Airport, Rahman was informed by immigration officials that he was on the UAE's blacklist, despite having a visa issued by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad. He was subsequently deported to Pakistan.

Also read: Baloch militant group claims control of Pakistan's Jaffar Express, over 100 held hostage

Similarly, in 2016, Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan's Advisor on Foreign Affairs, was denied entry to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, due to security reasons. Aziz was in India to attend the Heart of Asia conference and had expressed a desire to visit the temple, but permission was not granted.

In 2019, the United Kingdom denied a visa to former Interior Minister Rehman Malik over concerns about his government tenure. Similar incidents have led to strained relations between Pakistan and Western nations.

Latest Videos