The US Embassy in India has warned against illegal entry and visa misuse, saying there is "no right to visit the United States," after an Indian student was handcuffed and deported from Newark Airport.

The US embassy in India has issued a strong warning to Indian nationals planning to travel to the United States, stating clearly that "there is no right to visit the United States."

Scroll to load tweet…

The statement came in the wake of a viral video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and deported from Newark Liberty International Airport in the US.

Embassy stresses tough stance on illegal entry

Taking to social media platform X, the US Embassy wrote, "The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law."

The message, viewed as a clear warning, underscores Washington’s stricter scrutiny of foreign travellers, especially students.

Viral video sparks outrage, emotional response

The warning came after Kunal Jain, a social entrepreneur, posted on X about witnessing the student’s deportation.

Scroll to load tweet…

He wrote, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night, handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Jain added that the student was speaking in Haryanvi, insisting he wasn’t mentally unstable and accusing authorities of misrepresenting his condition.

Scroll to load tweet…

Consulate intervenes after public outcry

Following the public reaction, the Consulate General of India in New York responded to the incident via social media, stating, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian nationals.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Pattern of student visa crackdowns

This case comes at a time when US authorities have been increasingly revoking student visas without prior notice, citing reasons ranging from immigration inconsistencies to involvement in protests or minor legal violations. Observers say that 3–4 such deportation cases are occurring daily, with many students being sent back the same day they arrive, often in handcuffs.

The US embassy’s firm statement, combined with rising reports of detained and deported Indian students, suggests a zero-tolerance approach toward any visa misuse. Prospective travelers are advised to strictly follow visa rules and be fully prepared to explain their purpose of visit at immigration counters.