Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound aid boat seized by navy Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel after she was detained aboard a boat attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry and her legal representatives.

Thunberg was one of 12 people aboard the Madleen, a vessel organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aimed at protesting the ongoing war in Gaza and delivering humanitarian supplies to the besieged region. The boat was intercepted by the Israeli Navy around 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Gaza’s coast early Monday.

Israeli forces intercept the Madleen

The Madleen was heading toward Gaza carrying humanitarian aid when it was seized in international waters, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. After interception, the boat was escorted by Israeli naval forces to the port of Ashdod, where it arrived later on Monday.

Israel enforces a naval blockade on Gaza, which it says is necessary to prevent weapons and materials from reaching Hamas. Authorities labelled the voyage a public relations stunt, and on social media, the Foreign Ministry mocked the activists by calling it the "selfie yacht" of "celebrities."

Activists face deportation, some detained

In total, there were 12 passengers on the boat, including activists and a journalist. According to Adalah, a rights group representing Thunberg and others, four of the detainees, including Thunberg, agreed to deportation and boarded a flight out of Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry later posted a photo of Thunberg on a plane, confirming that she had departed for France.

However, other activists refused deportation and are currently being held in detention. Their case will be reviewed by Israeli authorities in the coming days.

Protest against war and humanitarian crisis

The activists, including Thunberg, said their aim was to draw international attention to the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, where thousands have died and aid access remains severely restricted due to the conflict.

Greta Thunberg, widely known for her climate activism, has also spoken out in recent months about human rights and civilian suffering in war zones, including Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition stated that the mission was peaceful and humanitarian in nature, though Israel strongly disagreed, maintaining its blockade policy and intercepting all attempts to breach it.

A high-profile flashpoint in Gaza’s ongoing crisis

The incident has sparked renewed attention on both Israel's blockade of Gaza and the increasing involvement of high-profile international figures like Thunberg in the Gaza solidarity movement. It also underscores the growing divide between humanitarian concerns and security policies in the region.

As tensions persist in Gaza, further such confrontations between activists and Israeli authorities appear likely, especially as the humanitarian situation worsens and global scrutiny intensifies.