    Pakistani anchor brutally trolled for calling PM Modi 'besharam, k****a' on live TV, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A video of Pakistani anchor Fiza Khan openly abusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on live TV has gone viral, sparking a massive outburst among Indians on social media.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    A video of Pakistani anchor Fiza Khan openly abusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on live TV has gone viral, sparking a massive outburst among Indians on social media. In the video, Khan praises Indian voters, particularly the Muslim community, for putting PM Modi "in his place" during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

    "Indian voters showed this 'besharam, beghairat, k****a' person his place. Modi's dream of ruling India for 3rd time has been shattered by India's tortured minorities, especially Gujarat's Muslims," the Pakistani anchor was heard as saying in the viral video.

    The video sparked a massive outrage among netizens, with one user stating, "He is not going. He is coming back third time, in spite of your not welcoming."

    Another user added, "Remember the language Pakistani anchor use for Indian P.M and then they will ask for talks with same P.M Modi. Pakistanis are beyond redemption."

    "Stop the flow of water from India to Pakistan," said a third irked user.

    A fourth netizen added, "People from the streets are picked up and made journalists. Do people in Pakistan not have the right to talk about the person they are talking about is the Prime Minister? Is there no such thing as culture and politeness? Are all Pakistanis like this?"

    PM Modi is poised to assume office as prime minister for an unprecedented third consecutive term, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures victory with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

    On Friday, during NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

    Chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its leader to become Prime Minister for the third time, Modi emphasized that the NDA government will focus on good governance, development, quality of life, and minimal interference in the lives of ordinary citizens over the next decade.

    He highlighted that mutual trust is central to the alliance and reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal).

    Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9, at 6 PM. 

