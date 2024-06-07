Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress unlikely to cross 100 seats in the next decade: PM Narendra Modi

    Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi, set for a third term, mocked Congress for struggling to secure seats. BJP achieved a significant victory, while Congress won 99 seats, its best in 15 years. Modi highlighted BJP's success, contrasting it with Congress's performance over three elections.

    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    In a sharp attack on Congress following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to be sworn in for a third term, ridiculed his rivals for their continued struggle to secure a significant number of seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone crossing the majority mark.

    Addressing party workers, Modi compared the BJP's performance to that of the Congress, emphasizing that the BJP secured more seats in one election than the Congress managed in the last three. "What Congress couldn't win in three elections (2014, 2019, and 2024), we won in one year. The Congress will not be able to cross the 100-mark in 100 years," Modi boasted.

    The Congress, leading the INDIA bloc in this election, managed to secure 99 wins out of the 328 seats it contested. This marked the party's best result in 15 years, having won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019. The last time Congress achieved a triple-digit score was in 2009, winning 206 seats and enabling the United Progressive Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to a second term.

    Despite Modi's jibe, there remains a chance for Congress to hit the 100-seat mark. Vishal Patil, a party rebel who contested and won from Maharashtra's Sangli, may rejoin the party. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the support of the newly elected MP, Patil, in a post on social media platform X.

    "Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil, to the Congress party," Kharge announced.

    Reflecting on the election results, Modi addressed an NDA meeting, asserting that despite some initial reactions suggesting a loss, the party remained undefeated. "After the election results were announced, for two days some people created an atmosphere that we had lost. But the countrymen know that we were neither defeated nor have we lost. Our values ​​are such that victory does not create frenzy and we do not even ridicule the defeated," Modi stated.

