    NDA show of strength: PM Modi touches Constitution with forehead amid 'Modi, Modi' chants (WATCH)

    Top leaders of NDA partners, including JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, were present at the key meet.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    A meeting of newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is underway at Parliament's Central Hall to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, following which the coalition will stake claim to form the government. The meeting to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA MPs, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term, began around 11:30 AM.

    Chants of 'Modi-Modi' echoed in the halls of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building, as Narendra Modi arrived for the parliamentary party meeting. As he took his place, he exchanged a few words with Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who were seated to his left.

    Top leaders of NDA partners, including JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, were present at the key meet. 

    The swearing in ceremony for Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term as the Prime Minister is most likely to occur on June 9 in the presence of the several global leaders who have been specially invited to attend the event.

    On Thursday, senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations to set in motion the government formation efforts. The meeting was attended by newly elected MPs of the BJP and NDA constituent parties, Rajya Sabha MPs, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the BJP and NDA, floor leaders of legislative assemblies and councils, and national office bearers of the BJP.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
