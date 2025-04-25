Following the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions escalate between India and Pakistan with strong rhetoric and military displays.

In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, India and Pakistan have engaged in a war of words. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar issued a provocative statement, warning India against any "misadventure" and claiming their army was "ready for any challenges."

India responded firmly to the attack, summoning Pakistan's top diplomat Saad Ahmad Warraich and declaring their military diplomats persona non grata. India also presented evidence of cross-border linkages in the attack, and the assault's timing in the wake of successful elections in the Union Territory.

As part of its response, India implemented several stringent measures against Pakistan. These include suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, shutting the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect, halting Pakistani access to travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and suspending all kinds of visas for Pakistani nationals.

In a display of military prowess, the Indian Navy successfully tested a medium-range surface-to-air missile. The Indian Air Force also executed a comprehensive operational drill featuring premier fighter aircraft, including Rafale jets.

Pakistan's Defence Minister escalated tensions, stating that if even one Pakistani citizen had been martyred in an Indian attack, they would make India pay.

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have major international implications, with the potential to destabilize regional security.