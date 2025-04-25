5 5

Image Credit : Getty

Pakistan's Forex Reserves Decline

According to Reuters, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that foreign exchange reserves decreased by $367 million to just $15.436 billion in the week ending April 18. Pakistan needs to import essential goods like oil, medicine, gas, and machinery, which is impossible without dollars. This will lead to skyrocketing inflation, further decline of the Pakistani rupee, difficulty in repaying foreign debt, and an increased risk of default.