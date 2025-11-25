Experts warn that while the plume may darken skies and intensify the haze, its direct impact on Delhi’s already-compromised air quality could vary but sudden spikes remain a real threat.

An ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano swept into India on Monday evening. According to IndiaMetSky Weather, the plume first crossed into Gujarat from the West, then moved over Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, and by late evening began drifting towards the Himalayan belt and other northern regions.

The ash cloud containing rock, volcanic glass, and sulphur dioxide is now moving above Delhi-NCR at an altitude of 15,000–45,000 feet, carried by powerful winds clocking 100–120 km/h. The question remains: Will Delhi’s air become more toxic?

Will Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Plumes In Delhi Affect Air Quality?

Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at EnviroCatalysts, was quoted by TOI as saying, “The volcanic ash consists of dust, silica, rocky material, and other minerals and can be hazardous for health. Volcanic ash while passing over the air shed over Delhi may lead to a sudden spike in pollution levels, worsening the air quality further.”

According to TOI, Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of Research and Advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment, stressed the need for immediate scrutiny, said, “The magnitude of this problem requires immediate assessment. Volcanic ash can travel long distances and affect faraway regions.” She added, “This plume is a toxic mix of fine particles and gases like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, etc., that can worsen the smog in Delhi that already has a saturated airshed. This toxic haze can affect vulnerable groups and enhance the health risks.”

A thick haze hung over Delhi on Tuesday as the city's air quality remained 'very poor' amid concerns that ash clouds from an volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 360, after recording 382 on Monday. The air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.

Meanwhile, ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India," the IMD said in a statement.

It said the IMD closely monitored satellite imagery, advisories from Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres (VAACs) and dispersion models.

Its Met Watch Offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata issued ICAO-standard Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) warnings to airports.

(With inputs from agencies)