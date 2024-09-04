Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan SHOCKER! 40-year-old woman teacher shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for refusing marriage proposal

    In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old female school teacher was allegedly shot and killed by a rejected suitor in front of her father in the Jangdara Totalai area of Buner, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    In a shocking incident that highlights the rising tide of violence against women in Pakistan, a 40-year-old female school teacher was allegedly shot and killed by a rejected suitor in front of her father. The incident took place in the Jangdara Totalai area of Buner, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

    According to reports from ARY News, the suspect opened fire on the teacher after she refused his marriage proposal, then fled the scene.

    The local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and have launched an investigation into the murder. The victim’s father revealed that the suspect had previously attacked his daughter, but despite filing a complaint, no action was taken by the authorities. 

    The father’s account has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement in preventing such crimes, especially when prior threats have been reported.

    This tragic killing is not an isolated case but part of a larger and deeply troubling trend of violence against women in various parts of Pakistan. The incident has brought attention to a series of similar cases that have occurred recently, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where crimes against women have surged.

    On June 8, 2024, in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another female school teacher, aged 22, was brutally murdered in what authorities described as an 'honour' killing. The young woman had contracted a free-will marriage, a decision that angered her family. The incident took place in the Tazagram area, where she was forcibly dragged out of a car and shot dead, only nine months after her court marriage. Despite the commencement of an investigation and the collection of evidence from the crime scene, the attackers remain at large, raising concerns about the failure to bring the perpetrators to justice.

    In another horrific case earlier in June, two sisters who had also contracted free-will marriages were murdered by their own family members. The incident occurred on June 4, 2024, in the same province.

    According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle after they were brought back home by force following a decision made by a local "Panchayat" or village council. The Panchayat had ordered the return of the sisters to their family after they had married boys they loved, a decision that went against the family's wishes.

