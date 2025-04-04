Rashmi Desai's flattering hairstyles for round faces

Lifestyle
Fans adore Rashmi Desai's cuteness. Chubby girls look very cute. If you are also chubby, try these hairstyles of the actress to look even more special.
Rashmi Desai has given a pure desi look to the Banarasi saree. If you are also wearing a saree, then make a bun with gajra like the actress.
If your hair is long, you can make a simple braid instead of leaving it open. It looks elegant and does not spoil quickly.
If you are wearing a casual or off-shoulder dress, you can choose a curl hairstyle. It suits every outfit. For a unique look, apply hair accessories like pearls or beads.
If you don't know how to experiment much, then there is no need to worry. You choose a wavy ponytail. It looks classy and modern with suit-lehenga saree all.
Everyone makes a braid, but you make it with lace by giving it a twist. This makes the hairstyle 100 times more unique.
It becomes difficult to keep hair open in summers. In such a situation, you make a messy braid. The actress has made a messy braid in curl hair.
