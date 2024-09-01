Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch)

    The grand opening of Dream Bazaar Mall in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar descended into chaos when baton-wielding individuals stormed the venue, leading to widespread looting and vandalism.

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 6:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    The opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop at a mall in Pakistan's Karachi turned completely chaotic when a massive crowd stormed the building before looting and vandalising the property.

    As per local reports, a large number of baton-wielding individuals rushed to the mall to avail heavy discount after coming across the ad about the opening of the store.

    Shocking videos from the scene, absolute embarassment, went viral on social media, clearing shows the mob looting the shop and taking away branded clothes with them.

    Take a look

    The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar. According to reports, the opening of the shop was publicised and advertised through social media to attract large number of people.

    Social media is abuzz with videos that show hundreds of people breaking into the building while the mall staff inside helplessly see the unruly mob damaging the property.

    All the videos showed the entire building was vandalised with clothes lying on the floor, surrounded by shattered glass. People were even seen filming themselves while they looted the store.

