Smooth-coated otters have been officially recorded for the first time in Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarakhand. Camera traps and patrol teams captured video evidence. Otters are bio-indicators, their presence shows rivers are clean and healthy.

In a major boost to wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand, smooth-coated otters have been officially recorded for the first time inside the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary. The rare semi-aquatic mammals were captured on camera traps and also filmed by forest patrolling teams in the Nainital district. Forest officials say this is the first confirmed video evidence of a group of smooth-coated otters in the sanctuary’s history, according to a report by Indian Express.

The discovery has excited wildlife experts and conservationists. It is being seen as strong proof that the rivers and streams flowing through the sanctuary are clean and healthy.

Why this sighting is important

Smooth-coated otters are listed as 'Vulnerable' on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This means their population is decreasing and they face threats in the wild.

These otters depend completely on clean freshwater habitats. They need unpolluted rivers filled with fish, frogs and other aquatic life. If the water is dirty or the fish population falls, otters cannot survive.

Because of this, otters are known as 'bio-indicators'. This means their presence shows that an ecosystem is healthy. If otters are living in a river, it usually means the water is clean and the food chain is strong.

Officials say the sighting confirms that the Terai-Bhabar region inside Nandhaur Sanctuary still has good-quality freshwater systems.

How the otters were discovered

According to forest officials, strategically placed camera traps captured images and videos of the animals. At the same time, forest patrolling teams recorded mobile footage during their routine monitoring work.

Kundan Kumar, Director of Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary, said that there had been occasional mentions of otter activity in the past. However, this is the first time a group has been officially recorded on video by the department.

He said the discovery has created excitement among scientists and wildlife staff.

The confirmation is important because it provides clear proof that the species is using the sanctuary’s rivers.

What makes smooth-coated otters special

Smooth-coated otters are intelligent and highly skilled hunters. They have powerful webbed feet that help them swim fast. Their thick fur keeps them warm in water.

Wildlife expert Ranganath Pandey, a retired Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, explained that these otters are very skilled foragers. Although they can eat different types of food, their main diet is fish.

He also highlighted one of their most special features, their sensitive whiskers. These whiskers can detect the smallest movements in water, even in darkness or muddy conditions. This helps them find prey easily.

In some parts of their range, smooth-coated otters are found near mangroves and wetlands. However, they always depend on freshwater sources with enough fish and safe shelter.

A strong sign of healthy rivers

The rivers and streams flowing through Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary connect the Shivalik foothills with the Terai plains. These water bodies are important not only for otters but also for many other animals, birds and aquatic species.

Forest officials believe that years of improved habitat protection are now showing results. Over the last few years, the sanctuary management has strengthened monitoring and protection systems. Efforts were made to safeguard riverbanks, control pollution and prevent illegal activities that could damage water sources.

The return, or clear emergence, of smooth-coated otters shows that these conservation steps are working.

Experts say the sanctuary’s clean and undisturbed rivulets are providing the right conditions for the animals to survive and reproduce.

Nandhaur as an important wildlife corridor

Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary is not just a protected forest area. It acts as an important ecological corridor between the Shivalik hills and the Terai landscape.

This means animals can move safely between forests, grasslands and river areas during different seasons. Such corridors are very important for wildlife survival because they allow species to find food, water and mates.

The presence of smooth-coated otters shows that both land and water habitats inside the sanctuary are functioning well together.

Wildlife experts say that the sanctuary is slowly becoming a safe home for rare species that depend on both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

Continued responsibility and community role

After the sighting, the forest department appealed to local communities and visitors to avoid polluting rivers and streams inside the sanctuary.

Officials warned that water pollution, encroachment and disturbance to riverbanks can quickly damage delicate freshwater systems. Since otters are sensitive to environmental changes, even small disruptions could affect them.

Conservationists stress that protecting freshwater ecosystems requires long-term care. Local residents, tourists and authorities must work together to keep the water clean and undisturbed.

The otters’ presence is a hopeful sign, but experts say continued vigilance is necessary to ensure they remain in the area.

A hopeful chapter for Uttarakhand’s biodiversity

The official recording of smooth-coated otters in Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary marks an important moment for wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand.

For years, their presence was uncertain. Now, clear video evidence confirms that these vulnerable mammals are using the sanctuary’s waterways.

Beyond the excitement of the sighting, the bigger message is about ecological health. Clean rivers, strong fish populations and protected habitats are helping rare species survive.

As the otters glide through clear streams once again, they symbolise ecological recovery and careful conservation work. Their return brings hope that with proper protection, fragile freshwater ecosystems can be restored and preserved for future generations.