Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif's home 'debugged' to avoid further audio leaks

The Pakistani government claimed on Thursday that it was taking the appropriate precautions, including modifying some standard operating procedures (SOPs) to safeguard the Prime Minister's House, and that no personnel or officials were permitted to bring their mobile phones inside

A top panel constituted to probe the embarrassing audio leaks from the Pakistan Prime Minister's House has finished combing and debugging the sprawling premises on Friday, officials said. The issue of audio leaks made headlines last week when a taped chat between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqeer Shah sparked outrage on social media. On Friday, another audio recording of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's conversion with PTI leaders was released.

Three PTI leaders, including Asad Umer, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Azam Khan, were heard discussing the American cypher with Khan, the party's Chairman, in a recently released recording.

On Wednesday, an audio tape of Khan discussing the purported plan to destabilise his administration was released.

Also Read | 'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew

The search of the premises in the foothills of the Margalla was carried out just days after the National Security Committee approved the formation of a high-powered committee to investigate the embarrassing audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office that triggered calls for Prime Minister Sharif's resignation.

"They performed a comprehensive investigation of the building. The crew was also monitoring mobile phone data and laptops of personnel and officers of the PM House and Office," the report stated.

Also read: 19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

The Pakistani government claimed on Thursday that it was taking the appropriate precautions, including modifying some standard operating procedures (SOPs) to safeguard the Prime Minister's House, and that no personnel or officials were permitted to bring their mobile phones inside. According to the report, "the phones are gathered at the door and returned after business hours."

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the infamous audio leaks were a serious 'security failure,' and that a high-powered investigating team will look into the scandal. Meanwhile, a cyber security department will be established at PM House, led by a director general. Waiters and lower-level employees were closely monitored, and their access to Sharif was restricted.

Also read: President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US

(With PTI inputs)