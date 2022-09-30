Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew

    The cabin crew has to dress properly in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments", it said. The clothing should also be in accordance with Pakistan's culture and national morals, the guideline reportedly said.

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    In a strange if not bizarre note, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a circular asking its cabin crew to "wear undergarments" on work. 

    According to reports, the Pakistan national carrier's flight general manager had raised objections over the dressing of the airline's air hostesses following which the guidelines were issued.

    Also read: 19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    There had been complaints about the dressing of air hostesses when they come to office, stay at hotels which was ruining the PIA's image.

    The cabin crew has to dress properly in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments", it said. The clothing should also be in accordance with Pakistan's culture and national morals, the guideline reportedly said.

    "It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation," Geo News quoted the memo sent by PIA General Manager (Flight Services), Aamir Bashir, as stating. 

    Also read: President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US

    "The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals," the guidelines added. 

    The airline's staff has been warned that strict action would be taken against those not complying with the new guidelines.

    The cabin crew, on the other hand, are protesting the extra duty timings and the International Transport Workers Federation has recently written to PIA CEO Aamir Hayat over the matter.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report AJR

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US - adt

    President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US

    Explainer What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    Explained: What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    King Charles III: UK's Royal Mint reveals new coins featuring monarch's portrait - adt

    King Charles III: UK's Royal Mint reveals new coins featuring monarch's portrait

    Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendum AJR

    Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendum

    Recent Stories

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED online: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai's film is out on Filmyzilla, Telegram and more RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED online: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai's film is out on Filmyzilla, Telegram and more

    Three new credit card rules changing from October 1; know details here - adt

    Three new credit card rules changing from October 1; know details here

    motorsport Formula 1 F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix GP: I do not think about the championship - Max Verstappen on his chances of title retention-ayh

    F1 2022: 'I don't think about the championship' - Verstappen on his chances of title retention

    Motorola G72 to launch in India on October 3 some specs confirmed to be sold on Flipkart gcw

    Motorola G72 to launch in India on October 3; some specs confirmed, to be sold on Flipkart

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon