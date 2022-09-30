'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew

The cabin crew has to dress properly in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments", it said. The clothing should also be in accordance with Pakistan's culture and national morals, the guideline reportedly said.

In a strange if not bizarre note, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a circular asking its cabin crew to "wear undergarments" on work.

According to reports, the Pakistan national carrier's flight general manager had raised objections over the dressing of the airline's air hostesses following which the guidelines were issued.

There had been complaints about the dressing of air hostesses when they come to office, stay at hotels which was ruining the PIA's image.

"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation," Geo News quoted the memo sent by PIA General Manager (Flight Services), Aamir Bashir, as stating.

"The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals," the guidelines added.

The airline's staff has been warned that strict action would be taken against those not complying with the new guidelines.

The cabin crew, on the other hand, are protesting the extra duty timings and the International Transport Workers Federation has recently written to PIA CEO Aamir Hayat over the matter.