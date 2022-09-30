Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    A suicide attack at a learning centre in the Afghanistan capital killed as many as 19 people as students prepared for exams on Friday morning. According to reports, the blast took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shiite Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community.

    "Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

    Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

    In a tweet, the interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said, "Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later."

    "Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards."

    The return of Taliban to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end to the two-decade war and a significant reduction in violence, but security has begun to deteriorate in recent months under the hardline Islamists.

    Afghanistan's Shiite Hazaras have faced persecution for decades, with the Taliban accused of abuses against the group when they first ruled from 1996 to 2001. Such accusations picked up again after they swept back to power.

    Countless attacks have devastated the area, with many targeting children, women and schools.

    Last year, before the return of the Taliban, at least 85 people -- mainly girl students -- were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

    No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24, including students.

    In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody gun attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the neighbourhood that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

    And in April this year, two deadly bomb blasts at separate education centres in the area killed six people and wounded at least 20 others.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
