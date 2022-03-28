Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces no-trust vote: Latest developments

A look at the latest developments on the political turmoil that has rocked the corridors of power in Pakistan

With a no-confidence vote looming against the Pakistani government, Prime Minister Imran Khan might be facing one of his toughest political tests since he joined the politics in 1996.

Let us take a look at the latest developments on the political turmoil that has rocked the corridors of power in Pakistan.

* National Assembly of Pakistan will meet at 4 pm on March 28 to move a resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Imran Khan government. The discussion will be held for a period not extending over three days, after which the Speaker of the House shall take a vote by division within seven days.

* Aiming to weaken the Imran Khan government, the opposition brought a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Budzar in the Pakistan assembly on March 28.

* In his mega rally in Islamabad on March 27, Khan accused the opposition leaders of being hands-in-gloves with foreign powers to topple his government.

* Imran Khan's coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has cracked a deal with the leading opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

* Ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion, more than four dozen lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have reportedly been missing since Saturday.

* Pakistani observers believe that Khan's days are numbered in the government but he has prepared the electoral ground for his next election run. His speech in Islamabad laid out his government's achievements which was a campaign pitch.

* Khan, who came to power in 2018 had the support of 179 lawmakers. He had 155 members of his own party, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. His alliance partners like MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have extended support to the crucial no-confidence motion.

* National Assembly of Pakistan has a total strength of 342 members and it requires a simple majority to oust the government. It is hard to survive the motion since the government has lost the support of the powerful Pakistan military and clerics. PML-N Shahbaz Shariff may well be on course to become the next prime minister.