3 reasons why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and will lose PM's chair

    It is certain that Pakistan premier Imran Khan will make two histories simultaneously -- he would be joining the league of Pakistani prime ministers who never completed their full term in the office and become the first PM to be ousted by no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. 

    Why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and PM's chair after no-trust vote
    Anish Kumar
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    The way the Opposition has come together to ramp up efforts to remove him from the chair and the loss of support from the powerful Pakistan Army makes it clear that Imran will have to resign and his survival on the top post is just a matter of days. 

    The Opposition parties who have the support of 163 members of the National Assembly in a 342-member House would need the support of nine more members. As per the reports, several lawmakers from Khan's PTI party have revolted against him and could join the bandwagon of the opposition to oust him from the power that he gained in 2018. 

    Pakistan observers are of that if he would be enjoying the support of military leadership Khan can survive and keep the opposition under check. The military leadership had categorically stated that it is completely "neutral" in the current political situation.

    Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan even met Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in an effort to improve his strained relations but the attempt failed. He has been reportedly asked to resign after the Organisation of Islamic Countries' foreign ministers' meeting. On March 25, the no-confidence motion against him will be tabled in the Lower House. 

    Let's take a look at why Imran Khan fell out of favour of the Pakistan Army top brass. 

    Reason 1: Appointment of ISI chief

    About a year back, Khan was still the Pakistan Army's blue-eyed boy. He was the installation of the military leadership in the power.

    It is pertinent to mention here that India and Pakistan became independent at the same time in 1947 and since then Pakistan Army has ruled the country for more than three decades in total. 

    The distrust between Khan and Bajwa began sometime around October last year when the prime minister did not sign a file pertaining to the appointment of a new ISI chief, Lt Gen Anjum. 

    Khan did not want to change the Inter-Services Intelligence director Lt Gen Faiz Hameed due to his proximity with him. Hameed was instrumental in replacing Nawaz Sharief from the post of prime minister in 2017.

    Reason 2: Hardline against West and the US

    Still, some of the top generals in the Pakistan Army are close to the United States. It should be noted that the US and Pakistan were all-weather allies till a few years back.

    In the recent past, Khan got inclined towards Russia. He was the first Pakistani premier to embark on a visit to Moscow in February in the last two decades. 

    In the past few weeks, he had increasingly taken an anti-West stance and had also criticized the European Union in public rallies.

    Military leadership must be aware that this could have a serious impact on the country's economy and security. 

    Reason 3: Barbs between Khan and Pakistan Army 

    Pakistan Army had said that it has a neutral stance in the current scenario. 

    Khan hit back at them and said, "There is no such thing as neutrality. Only animals are neutral."

    Bajwa is set to retire on November 28 this year.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
