Pakistan govt deploys Army in Islamabad as Imran Khan comes with 'Azadi' March

Tensions rose across the country as police clashed with PTI workers after authorities attempted to stop them from moving toward D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Failing to control the growing unrest caused by Imran Khan's protest march, the Shehbaz Sharif government was forced to call in the army to protect the Red Zone as the former Pakistan Prime Minister, and PTI chief arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in a government order posted on Twitter, stated that "Pursuant to the law and order situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Federal Government, in the exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, authorises the deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Army troops."

Following Imran Khan's entry into the federal capital amid rising tensions in the country, the Pakistani government deployed the army in the Red Zone to "protect important government buildings."

The government order stated that the decision was taken to protect the important government buildings, including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister's Office and others.

Tensions rose across the country as police clashed with PTI workers after authorities attempted to stop them from moving toward D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Imran Khan on Wednesday warned his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for fresh polls was announced by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

According to Dawn newspaper, the former Pakistan Prime Minister has called on "all Pakistanis" to march to the streets in different cities and for women and children to come out of their houses for "true freedom."

Rights groups raised serious concern about law enforcement forces' harsh treatment of the PTI's march to Islamabad.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) tweeted, "We think that all citizens and political parties have the right to congregate and demonstrate peacefully."

The group added that the government's overreaction has resulted in more street violence than it has prevented. The administration and opposition leaders must respond with maturity and democracy and promptly begin a conversation to end the impasse.

Following Pakistani media reports, Pakistan appears to be heading towards political confrontation following the Shehbaz Sharif government's decision to ban the PTI march. Crackdowns on opposition leaders and the closure of the capital, according to Dawn, have produced a highly dangerous situation.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered the current administration to refrain from detaining Imran Khan and authorised the PTI to stage a sit-in protest in Islamabad's H-9 ground area.

The court order was issued after PTI promised to organise a peaceful protest with no damage to public or private property.



Also read: Pakistan uses Jahangirpuri violence to target India, resorts to fear-mongering

Also read: 'Wasn't dangerous when I was in power, will be now,' says former PM Imran Khan

Also read: Pakistan power tussle: Imran Khan's last roll of the dice flops