'Wasn't dangerous when I was in power, will be now,' says former PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that he would become 'more dangerous' after being deposed. Earlier, he remarked at a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, "I was not dangerous while I was in the administration, but I would be more dangerous now."

He also questioned why the courts were opened at midnight before the Pakistan National Assembly voted the no-confidence resolution against him last week, alleging foul play in his departure from the role of prime minister.

"The courts were opened at night," Imran Khan stated during a rally on Wednesday, commenting on the occurrences. "Why? Did I violate any laws?" he added. According to Geo News, he indicated that the judiciary had not functioned independently and that he had never incited people against institutions in his whole political career.

Imran Khan also stated that the new government, which he called "imported," would not be welcomed. "We will not tolerate an imported government, and people have demonstrated what they want by protesting the move," he stated.

He said that in the past, when a leader was deposed in the nation, people applauded, but this time, there were widespread demonstrations. Rallies in favour of Imran Khan were conducted across Pakistan on Sunday.

On April 9, the Pakistan Supreme Court was ready late at night to hear a petition over the deadline for voting on the no-confidence motion filed against Imran Khan's administration. Despite the Supreme Court's order, Asad Qaiser, the then-Speaker of the Assembly, did not hold the vote by midnight. Around midnight, the Islamabad High Court was also opened to hear another petition.

However, the Speaker resigned, and the vote was taken the same night in the Assembly. Imran Khan became Pakistan's first prime minister to be deposed in a no-confidence vote.

Other figures, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), chastised Imran Khan for criticising the judiciary and claiming that the courts were opened because the "constitution had been breached."

