Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wasn't dangerous when I was in power, will be now,' says former PM Imran Khan

    Khan also questioned why the courts were opened at midnight before the Pakistan National Assembly voted the no-confidence resolution against him last week, alleging foul play in his departure from the role of prime minister.

    Wasnt dangerous when I was in power will be now says former PM Imran Khan gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that he would become 'more dangerous' after being deposed. Earlier, he remarked at a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, "I was not dangerous while I was in the administration, but I would be more dangerous now."

    He also questioned why the courts were opened at midnight before the Pakistan National Assembly voted the no-confidence resolution against him last week, alleging foul play in his departure from the role of prime minister.

    "The courts were opened at night," Imran Khan stated during a rally on Wednesday, commenting on the occurrences. "Why? Did I violate any laws?" he added. According to Geo News, he indicated that the judiciary had not functioned independently and that he had never incited people against institutions in his whole political career.

    Imran Khan also stated that the new government, which he called "imported," would not be welcomed. "We will not tolerate an imported government, and people have demonstrated what they want by protesting the move," he stated.

    Also Read | Pakistan power tussle: Imran Khan's last roll of the dice flops

    He said that in the past, when a leader was deposed in the nation, people applauded, but this time, there were widespread demonstrations. Rallies in favour of Imran Khan were conducted across Pakistan on Sunday.

    On April 9, the Pakistan Supreme Court was ready late at night to hear a petition over the deadline for voting on the no-confidence motion filed against Imran Khan's administration. Despite the Supreme Court's order, Asad Qaiser, the then-Speaker of the Assembly, did not hold the vote by midnight. Around midnight, the Islamabad High Court was also opened to hear another petition.

    However, the Speaker resigned, and the vote was taken the same night in the Assembly. Imran Khan became Pakistan's first prime minister to be deposed in a no-confidence vote.

    Other figures, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), chastised Imran Khan for criticising the judiciary and claiming that the courts were opened because the "constitution had been breached."

    Also Read | 'Freedom struggle begins again today...' Imran Khan's first post after losing trust vote

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested netizens call him hero gcw

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested; netizens call him hero

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    18 yr old US teen accepted to 27 colleges earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships gcw

    18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry - adt

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

    As COVID cases soar Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in person services gcw

    As COVID cases soar, Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

    Recent Stories

    After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more RBA

    After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

    Boss is trolling the Bully Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights gcw

    'Boss is trolling the Bully': Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights

    Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, appointed as zonal director of NCB Mumbai

    Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, appointed as zonal director of NCB Mumbai

    Tamil New Year 2022: Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Nayanthara's style to look fab on Puthandu RBA

    Tamil New Year 2022: Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Nayanthara's style to look fab on Puthandu

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested netizens call him hero gcw

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested; netizens call him hero

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon