    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation?

    In the 2024 Pakistan election, key issues like economic stability, security, and social well-being are crucial. These factors determine the nation's direction, impacting citizens' lives and the overall well-being of the country. Understanding and addressing these issues is vital for future prosperity.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    The Islamic Republic of Pakistan will go to vote on Thursday marking the ushering into a new era of politics. The violence is at its full display before the polls showcasing desperation among political parties. Nawaz Sharif is being touted as the new favorite of Rawalpindi and he could stake his power in Islamabad.

    Various issues are at stake before the election but political analysts in Pakistan believe that the general election is being fought on personality rather than issues concerning people. This is a shift witnessed around the globe especially in Eastern Europe, and South Asia in the past few years.

    What are the issues the new government will instantly face?

    Economy: Pakistan is grappling with numerous problems which would put the upcoming government in a fix. The first and foremost is the economy as the South Asian nation is facing an existential crisis in terms of economy. The borrowings of the government are increasing at a faster pace while the earnings of the government are rarely moving.

    The country is living off the IMF bailout package which ends in March. The new government will instantly be put to the test trying to secure another bailout package. However, the Pakistani government will have to act according to the instructions of the IMF to gain a multi-billion dollar loan.

    Militancy: Attacks inside Pakistan have increased in the recent couple of months. ‘Unknown Men’ have taken out multiple high-profile public figure jihadists posing a security threat to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Baloch rebels’ fresh guerilla warfare tactic has broken the backbone of the Pakistan rangers causing a threat to even China with many economic projects in the region.

    Inflation and Army’s role: Pakistan is witnessing a decade-high inflation rate which has resulted in rapid price increases of even basic commodities. Curbing inflation will be a long-term undertaking of the upcoming government. Moreover, limiting the influence of the Pakistan Army will also come as a challenge. Imran Khan is an example of how things pan out when someone takes on the Pakistani Army from Islamabad.

    Neighborhood: Pakistan’s non-existent neighborhood policy has created numerous security issues for the country. Their anti-India stance has pushed them more into economic and security woes while Iran has also come out as a new challenger to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Navigating ties with Afghanistan’s Taliban will also be a challenge in itself.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
