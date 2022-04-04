Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM, Supreme Court to continue hearing | Top developments
Qasim Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, dismissed the no-trust resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration on Sunday, calling it a violation of Article 5 of the country's Constitution. Following this, President Arif Alvi dissolved the Assembly on Imran Khan's suggestion. The country will hold new elections within the next 90 days, according to authorities.
Here are top updates:
- According to media reports. the Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification on Sunday, de-notifying Imran Khan as Prime Minister with immediate effect. According to the announcement, Imran Khan ceased to occupy the post of Prime Minister following the President of Pakistan's dissolution of the National Assembly.
- Clarifying the confusion, the President said that Imran Khan would continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker PM.
- Imran Khan dodged the Opposition's effort to depose him as the National Assembly deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence resolution against him, claiming it was a "international plot." Imran Khan later stated that he had persuaded the President to dissolve the National Assembly.
- As a result, the National Assembly has been dissolved, and elections in Pakistan will take place within the next 90 days, according to the administration.
- Meanwhile, the Opposition, which was caught off guard by the Deputy Speaker's decision, branded the rejection of the no-confidence resolution "unconstitutional." On Sunday, April 3, the Opposition filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the National Assembly.
- On Sunday, a three-member panel of Pakistan's Supreme Court began hearing the Opposition's petition for the dissolution of the National Assembly.
According to Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, all directives and measures started by the Prime Minister and President regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court's decision.
- The office of former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) founder Nawaz Sharif was targeted in the United Kingdom. According to sources, about 20 individuals attacked Sharif's London office. The assailants were alleged to be members of Imran Khan's PTI party. An inquiry is now ongoing, and the incident has been reported to the police.
- Imran Khan said at a conference in Islamabad that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was part of a "international plot" to destabilise his administration. Imran Khan alleged that Donald Lu informed Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, that there would be consequences if the Pakistan Prime Minister survived the no-confidence vote.
