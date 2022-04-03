Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Imran Khan's ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no-trust vote

    Her post came shortly after Imran Khan stunned the opposition by asking President Arif Alvi to dismiss the National Assembly. The President agreed with his suggestion and dissolved the legislature, clearing the path for new elections in Pakistan.

    Here s what Imran Khan s ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no trust vote gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    After Pakistan's parliament declined to approve a proposal to discuss Imran Khan's future on Sunday, the Prime Minister's former wife accused him of "putting the house on fire in his selfishness." She tweeted that Imran's astonishment was as expected.

    Her post came shortly after Imran Khan stunned the opposition by asking President Arif Alvi to dismiss the National Assembly. The President agreed with his suggestion and dissolved the legislature, clearing the path for new elections in Pakistan.

    Earlier on Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the session, rejected the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.

    Also Read | No-confidence vote rejected, National Assembly dissolved; polls in 3 months

    "I congratulate every Pakistani on the decision of the Speaker." The no-confidence vote was a foreign plot against us. Pakistan should select who governs it," Khan remarked. Khan accused the opposition of working with "foreign powers" to depose him because he refuses to align with the West on global problems including Russia and China.

    He accused the US of meddling in Pakistan's affairs earlier this week. According to local media, Khan got a briefing letter from Islamabad's envoy to Washington, in which a top US official stated that relations would improve if Khan left government.

    Also Read | Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan crisis Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan

    Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution Army denies involvement gcw

    Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

    Constitution violated Pakistan Opposition slams dismissal of no confidence motion against Imran Khan gcw

    'Constitution violated': Pakistan Oppn slams dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections no confidence motion declared null void gcw

    No-confidence vote rejected, National Assembly dissolved; polls in 3 months

    Pak PM Imran Khan might be arrested if he loses no trust vote says minister Sheikh Rashid Report gcw

    Pak PM Imran Khan might be arrested if he loses no-trust vote: Report

    Recent Stories

    Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel getting divorced after 13 years of marriage?-ayh

    Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel getting divorced after 13 years of marriage?

    Mahout climbs on an elephant in Baahubali style; leaves internet amused-tgy

    Mahout climbs on an elephant in Baahubali style; leaves internet amused

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on April 4 - adt

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on April 4

    No wedding for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor this month; Here's what we know RBA

    No wedding for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor this month; Here's what we know

    Pakistan crisis Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon