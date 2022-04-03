Here's what Imran Khan's ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no-trust vote

Her post came shortly after Imran Khan stunned the opposition by asking President Arif Alvi to dismiss the National Assembly. The President agreed with his suggestion and dissolved the legislature, clearing the path for new elections in Pakistan.

After Pakistan's parliament declined to approve a proposal to discuss Imran Khan's future on Sunday, the Prime Minister's former wife accused him of "putting the house on fire in his selfishness." She tweeted that Imran's astonishment was as expected.

Her post came shortly after Imran Khan stunned the opposition by asking President Arif Alvi to dismiss the National Assembly. The President agreed with his suggestion and dissolved the legislature, clearing the path for new elections in Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the session, rejected the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Also Read | No-confidence vote rejected, National Assembly dissolved; polls in 3 months

"I congratulate every Pakistani on the decision of the Speaker." The no-confidence vote was a foreign plot against us. Pakistan should select who governs it," Khan remarked. Khan accused the opposition of working with "foreign powers" to depose him because he refuses to align with the West on global problems including Russia and China.

He accused the US of meddling in Pakistan's affairs earlier this week. According to local media, Khan got a briefing letter from Islamabad's envoy to Washington, in which a top US official stated that relations would improve if Khan left government.

Also Read | Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end